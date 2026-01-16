78th Army Day: ‘Know your Army mela’ organised in Shimla

To commemorate the 78th Army Day, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC) organised a “Know Your Army Mela” at The Ridge, Shimla. The mela was inaugurated by Brigadier Harjeet Singh, a 91-year-old veteran from Shimla, in the presence of Lieutenant General Sukriti Singh Dahiya, Chief of Staff, HQ ARTRAC. Army officers visit the exhibition during the "Know Your Army" programme on Army Day 2026 on The Ridge, in Shimla on Thursday. (ANI)

Military personnel and their families, NCC cadets, and school children from local schools were also present on the occasion. Army Day marks the historic event when General (later Field Marshal) K M Cariappa assumed command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief after Independence.

The mela witnessed participation from local residents, tourists, students, and youth. Visitors were provided with firsthand insight into the life, values, and functioning of the Indian Army through a range of engaging and informative activities.

Key attractions of the mela included the Know Your Army exhibition, highlighting the history, role, and achievements of the Indian Army; an Infantry Weapons and Equipment Display; and a performance of military martial music by the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles Pipe Band. Special information stalls on recruitment and career opportunities in the army, along with a Military Souvenir Kiosk, were major attractions for youth and children.