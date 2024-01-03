close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 7-year-old child drowns in septic tank in Hamirpur

7-year-old child drowns in septic tank in Hamirpur

ByPress Trust of India, Hamirpur
Jan 03, 2024 09:56 PM IST

The incident occurred at Khaggal in Hamirpur during an ongoing construction work for the Shimla-Mataur four-lane project, where the septic tank had been left open, the official said.

A seven-year-old child lost his life after accidentally falling into an uncovered septic tank here, an official said on Wednesday.

Hamirpur SP Aakriti Sharma said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Hamirpur SP Aakriti Sharma said an investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The incident occurred at Khaggal in Hamirpur during an ongoing construction work for the Shimla-Mataur four-lane project, where the septic tank had been left open, the official said.

He said the father of the deceased child, Aman Sharma, a resident of the Khaggal village has filed a complaint with the Sadar police station, alleging that the construction company’s negligence led to the fatal accident.

Police are probing the case to determine the level of negligence involved and hold the responsible parties accountable.

