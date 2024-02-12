 8 days on, body of Tamil Nadu tourist recovered from Sutlej in Kinnaur - Hindustan Times
8 days on, body of Tamil Nadu tourist recovered from Sutlej in Kinnaur

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Feb 13, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The body of Vetri Duraisamy, 45, son of former mayor of Chennai Saidai Duraisamy, was recovered from the Sutlej river, around 3 km from the accident spot

The body of a former Chennai mayor’s son, who went missing after the vehicle he was travelling in plunged 200 metres down into the Satluj in Himachal’s Kinnaur district, was recovered on Monday after eight days, police said.

Two days after the accident, Vetri’s father Saidai Duraisamy had announced a reward of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore to anyone who finds his son (HT File)
The accident took place on February 4 near Kashang Nallah, they said.

Divers of Mahun Nag Association, Sundernagar, Mandi, recovered the body around 2pm on Monday, Kinnaur deputy commissioner Amit Kumar Sharma said.

The body would be handed over to the family members after conducting a post mortem at Indira Gandhi medical College Hospital, Shimla, police said in a statement issued here.

Two days after the accident, Vetri’s father Saidai Duraisamy had announced a reward of 1 crore to anyone who finds his son. He had also made an appeal to the local people to help in finding his son.

The vehicle was on its way to Shimla from Kaza when the accident took place. One of the tourists, Gopinath from Tamil Nadu, suffered serious injuries and was earlier referred to IGMCH S and the body of the driver, identified as Tanjin, a resident of Lahaul and Spiti, was recovered on February 5.

A joint search operation had been conducted since February 4 by the Kinnaur police, ITBP, NDRF, SDRF and Home Guards and divers of Mahun Nag Association on the banks of the Sutlej. Drone was also used to trace out the missing person.

