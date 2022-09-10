8 drown in Haryana while immersing Ganesha idols in 3 separate incidents
Four deaths each were reported from Sonepat and Mahendragarh, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar calls deaths heart wrenching
Eight people drowned in three separate incidents while immersing idols of Lord Ganesha in Haryana’s Mahendergarh and Sonepat on Friday evening.
In the first mishap, a strong current swept away nine youngsters, while they were immersing an eight-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesha in Jhagroli Village on Kanina-Rewari Road in Mahendergarh. Four of them were declared dead on arrival at the Civil hospital in Mahendergarh, while four others were hospitalised.One of them is critical and undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.
Mahendergarh deputy commissioner JK Abhir said, “All of them slipped into the canal while immersing the idol. Four of them were immediately rescued, while one managed to swim ashore on his own.”
Three people drowned to death in Sonepat’s Mimarpur ghat. While two bodies have been fished out, an operation is underway to search for the third person.
In the third mishap, four youngsters fell into the canal in Sonepat’s Ganaur, while three of them were rescued, one died.
Condoling the deaths, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, “The news of untimely death of many people due to drowning during Ganpati immersion in Mahendergarh and Sonepat districts is heart wrenching.”
-
Punjab draft industrial policy 2022 : Fresh incentives, power tariff hike on the cards
The Aam Aadmi Party government on Friday unveiled its draft industrial policy-2022, adding new thrust areas and fresh fiscal incentives for micro, small, medium enterprises (MSMEs), incubators and startups while proposing an increase in power tariff. “There shall be no increase in the existing fixed tariff. This variable tariff will be reduced during non-peak night hours. This tariff will be applicable to all manufacturing units,” it reads.
-
Bengaluru's iconic restaurant Samrat to close by Sept 21, Internet upset
People's favourite, the Samrat restaurant in Bengaluru, is shutting down on September 21, much to the internet's dismay. The restaurant is located inside the Chalukya Hotel at the Basaveshwara Circle on Race Course road. A Twitter page called 'Reliable Source' said, “Got this sad news. Can anybody confirm Hotel Chalukya is shutting business on the 21st of September? They made the best Badami Halwa.”
-
Woman saved from running train by a whisker at Firozabad. Watch
A woman crossing tracks at Firozabad railway station in Uttar Pradesh was saved just in time by the quick response of a railways official on Friday. Captured in CCTV footage, the incident shows prompt action by the official in saving the woman's life. After a failed attempt, she waves her hand asking for help. An official rushes and pulls her. “He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved,” he added.
-
Scheduled power outages in Bengaluru on Sept 10, 11
Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, has put out data indicating that there will be some planned power shutdowns this month in the city, which has ongoing battles with flooding and waterlogging in some areas. Here are the areas that might be affected: Pillagumpa and surrounding areas, Mauneshwara, Basaveshwara, All areas coming under the 220kV Guttur-Chitradurga line, Honnenahalli, Haraluru, KM halli, Carmobiles, Hirehalli, Maranayakanapalya, Siddaganga mata, Raitharapalya, Nandihalli NJY and Ranevalves.
-
Goraguntepallya National Highway to be upgraded soon: CM Bommai
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has decided to upgrade National Highway starting from Goraguntepallya and promised to take a decision on hiring an agency to fix the cables, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday. Talking to reporters after chairing a meeting of PWD, BBMP and Finance Department officials here on Friday, he said instructions have been given to send proposals on how to improve National Highway projects in Karnataka.
