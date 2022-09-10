8 drown in Haryana while immersing Ganesha idols in 3 separate incidents

Eight people drowned in three separate incidents while immersing idols of Lord Ganesha in Haryana’s Mahendergarh and Sonepat on Friday evening.

In the first mishap, a strong current swept away nine youngsters, while they were immersing an eight-foot tall idol of Lord Ganesha in Jhagroli Village on Kanina-Rewari Road in Mahendergarh. Four of them were declared dead on arrival at the Civil hospital in Mahendergarh, while four others were hospitalised.One of them is critical and undergoing treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak.

Mahendergarh deputy commissioner JK Abhir said, “All of them slipped into the canal while immersing the idol. Four of them were immediately rescued, while one managed to swim ashore on his own.”

Three people drowned to death in Sonepat’s Mimarpur ghat. While two bodies have been fished out, an operation is underway to search for the third person.

In the third mishap, four youngsters fell into the canal in Sonepat’s Ganaur, while three of them were rescued, one died.

Condoling the deaths, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar tweeted, “The news of untimely death of many people due to drowning during Ganpati immersion in Mahendergarh and Sonepat districts is heart wrenching.”