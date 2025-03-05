8 farm leaders detained during protest in Punjab’s Barnala

Eight farmer leaders from Barnala district were detained and sent to jail for a week under Section 51 (a person arrested without a warrant) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The farmers had gathered outside the SDM’s court and were raising slogans against the government for detaining their leaders to disrupt their March 5 protest in Chandigarh. Farmers protesting in Barnala. (HT)

Barnala sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Gurveer Singh Kohli said: “The arrested farmers were sent to jail for a week because the necessary paperwork for their bail had not been completed. Once the legal process for their bail is complete, they would be released.”

Among the arrested are BKU (Kadiana) district president Jagseer Singh Cheeniwal, Gurnaam Singh Thekriwala, Yadwinder Singh Rajgarh, BKU (Rajewal) leader Abhikaran Singh, BKU (Dakounda) leader Harmandal Singh Jodhpur, Jagseer Singh Seera Shaehna, Darshan Singh Bhaini, and two other farmers.

The arrested farmer leaders said they would continue their struggle and called on their associates to reach Chandigarh on March 5.

Jagseer Singh Cheenewal, district president of BKU (Kadian), said that the farmers’ planned protest at Chandigarh on March 5 will go on. “In light of the preparation for the Chandigarh march, the police have detained and arrested several of our leaders. Our tractors and trailers were ready to join the protest at Chandigarh.”