8 flights cancelled, 22 delayed as visibility drops to 50 metres in Chandigarh

Eight flights were cancelled while 22, including 11 departure flights, from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, were delayed till 7pm as visibility levels dropped to 50 metres on Thursday.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, this was first time in this season that the city witnessed very dense fog.

The maximum temperature went down from 19.8°C on Wednesday to 17.4°C on Thursday, the lowest it has gone so far this season. It was 3.6 degrees below normal. The minimum temperature also went down from 9.2°C on Wednesday to 7.6°C on Thursday, still 1.5 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 18°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 8°C.