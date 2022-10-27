8 injured in road mishap in Ramban

At least eight passengers, including a 13-year-old girl, were injured after a truck hit an auto-rickshaw at Kela Morh in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident caused a brief disruption on the highway.

Three of the eight injured were shifted to government hospitals in Anantnag and Jammu for specialized medical treatment, given their condition.

Ramban district SSP Mohita Sharma said, “A truck hit an auto-rickshaw at Kela Morh that injured eight passengers. Luckily, none died in the accident.”

A police officer said a case has been registered and investigations have been taken up.

Woman on way to meet brother on Bhai Dooj dies in road mishap

JAMMU: A 53-year-old woman, on her way to meet her brother on Bhai Dooj, died in a road accident after her scooty was hit by a bus at Lakhanpur in Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Neelam Singh, 53, wife of Yudhvir Singh of Kangra.

“The woman on scooty was hit by a speeding passenger bus at Lakhanpur. The bus was ferrying Vaishno Devi pilgrims to Katra. Soon after the mishap, the bus driver drove away from the spot, but the vehicle was intercepted at a check post in Rajbagh,” said Kathua district SSP RC Kotwal.

“We have arrested the bus driver, and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him at Lakhanpur police station”, he added.

The accident took place on Jammu-Pathankot national highway.