8 more long-distance trains from Jammu to resume services from October 2

Following continual improvement in weather and repair of affected stretches of the rail line, the northern railways has restored eight more long-distance passenger trains in the fourth phase, officials said on Monday. The Northern Railways has restored eight more long-distance passenger trains in the fourth phase. (HT)

Continuous rains and water-logging in the Jammu division in recent days had forced cancellation of many trains and early termination of others.

Divisional railway manager Jammu, Vivek Kumar, along with other officials, has been reviewing railway sections periodically to ensure safety before resumption.

A spokesperson confirmed that eight trains are being re-operated in the Jammu division during the fourth phase.

Senior divisional commercial manager Uchit Singhal said, “These trains are being reinstated after ensuring the safety and continuity of the railway track. Train operations in the division are being gradually normalised as soon as technical work on the railway track and bridges is completed.”