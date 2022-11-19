Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 800 kg of poppy seized in Jammu, 2 smugglers arrested

800 kg of poppy seized in Jammu, 2 smugglers arrested

Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:41 AM IST

A police team conducting routine checks of the vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway intercepted an oil tanker at Jakhan

ByPress Trust of India, Jammu

Police on Friday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered 800 kilograms of poppy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said.

A police team conducting routine checks of the vehicle on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway intercepted an oil tanker at Jakhani, they said. During the search, police recovered 800 kg poppy from the vehicle heading towards Udhampur, they said.

Two inter-state smugglers, who were smuggling the consignment of poppy straw outside the union territory, were also arrested, they said.

A case was registered against the duo identified as Gorav and Naseeb of Sonipat (Haryana).

