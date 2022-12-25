80,000 robbed at gunpoint from coloniser’s office in Noorwala village

In another incident of broad daylight robbery in the city, five armed men barged into a coloniser’s office in Noorwala village and robbed around ₹80,000 at gunpoint from the cashier on Saturday afternoon.

At the time of the incident, two employees were present at the office which is owned by former chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board Darshan Lal.

Vivek Sharma, the cashier, said, “After entering the office, the accused said that they want to deposit an instalment for a plot. When I asked them to show their papers, they hit me with a weapon and decamped with over ₹80,000.”

Sub-inspector Devinder Singh, station house officer at Meharban police station, said, “Five men who were on two motorcycles entered the office, they were carrying a saw and something resembling a pistol with which they threatened the employee.”

The incident was recorded on CCTV and police are trying to trace the accused, he added.