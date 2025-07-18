80th birth anniversary of Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon: Army dedicates museum to PVC awardee in Srinagar

On the 80th birth anniversary of Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, the Indian Army paid tribute to the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), by dedicating a museum in his memory at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar. On the 80th birth anniversary of Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, the Indian Army paid tribute to the only Indian Air Force officer to be awarded the Param Vir Chakra (PVC), by dedicating a museum in his memory at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar. (File)

The room once used by Sekhon during his service in the valley has been preserved and named ‘PVC Abode’, now serving as a museum that showcases his life, bravery, and ultimate sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

“Today, on the occasion of the 80th birth anniversary of Flying Officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon, Param Vir Chakra (Posthumous), the Indian Army pays a solemn tribute to his indomitable spirit by preserving his room at BB Cantt, Srinagar, as ‘PVC Abode’ — a museum dedicated to his legacy,” the Indian Army’s additional directorate general of public information said in a statement.

Flying Officer Sekhon was posted in Srinagar for the air defence of the Kashmir Valley during the 1971 war. On December 14, 1971, he took off in his Folland Gnat fighter jet to engage Pakistani Sabre jets attacking the Srinagar airfield. Despite being outnumbered, he successfully hit one enemy aircraft before being fatally struck.

The museum displays his uniform, photographs, and exhibits highlighting his service and gallantry. The initiative aims to immortalise his story of courage, selflessness, and devotion to duty.

Born on July 17, 1945, in Rurka village of Ludhiana district, Punjab, Sekhon was commissioned into the Indian Air Force on June 4, 1967. He was the son of honorary flight lieutenant Tarlochan Singh Sekhon.

Posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, Sekhon’s legacy remains an enduring symbol of bravery in the face of overwhelming odds.