 9 Bihar labourers among 10 dead as SUV falls into Ramban gorge - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

9 Bihar labourers among 10 dead as SUV falls into Ramban gorge

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Mar 30, 2024 05:12 AM IST

The accident took place near Battery Chashma on NH-44 around 1.15am, said Ramban deputy magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary

At least 10 persons, including nine labourers from Bihar, were killed when a cab veered off road and fell into a 500 metre gorge amid heavy rain on Jammu-Srinagar national highway during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Ramban district, said officials. The driver of the cab was also killed in the mishap.

Rescue work underway on the Jammu-Srinagar NH near Battery Chashma in Ramban on Friday. (PTI)
Rescue work underway on the Jammu-Srinagar NH near Battery Chashma in Ramban on Friday. (PTI)

The accident took place near Battery Chashma on NH-44 around 1.15am, said Ramban deputy magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The vehicle ferrying the labourers was on its way from Jammu to Srinagar. “While the debris of the cab, believed to be a Tavera, has not been traced yet, 10 bodies have been recovered on the steep slope,” the DC added.

He said that police, quick reaction teams and other officials were at the spot and supervised rescue operations.

“It was a sort of free fall. The chances are grim for any survivors,” Chaudhary said.

He said that two identity cards were recovered from the site of crash. The deceased were identified as Inderjeet and Udahesh (both brothers), Vipan, Rajan, Kailash, Sandeep, Raj Kumar, Ram Vilas and Hari, all residents of Tiprasi in Bihar and cab driver Balwan Singh, a resident of Amb Gharota in Jammu district.

The bodies have been shifted to Ramban district hospital. It was pitch dark in the deep gorge and raining heavily last night when the accident occurred, said the DC.

Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP) Anuj Kumar said,“The site where the crash happened has cemented crash barriers and the road is wide enough as well. The reason behind the accident would be known only after a detailed probe but prima-facie, it appears that amid rains, the road turned slippery and the driver might have felt drowsy.”

He said that the kin of the deceased have been informed on the basis of the identity cards recovered from the site.

Drones have been pressed to locate the debris of the vehicle and the investigators suspect that it might have fallen into the swollen Bisleri Nullah, a seasonal rivulet.

A case under sections 279 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Ramban police station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences and expressed sorrow over the incident.

In a post on micro-blogging platform X, the Prime Minister’s Office said, “PM Modi has expressed grief on the accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir. He extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays for a quick recovery of the injured.”

“An ex-gratia of 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given 50,000”, the post added.

J&K lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha also expressed grief over the loss of lives.

In a condolence message, he said: “I am deeply shocked to learn of the unfortunate road accident in Ramban, in which precious lives have been lost. I send my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I have issued instructions to the district administration and divisional commissioner to render all assistance, as provided in rule, to the kin of victims.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 9 Bihar labourers among 10 dead as SUV falls into Ramban gorge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On