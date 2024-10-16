9 hurt as fire breaks out in Ludhiana’s Giaspura

Nine persons were injured after fire broke out in labourers’ quarters in Samrat Colony, Giaspura, late on Tuesday evening. Among the injured area seven-year-old girl and her mother. Local residents claimed that the fire occurred due to an illegal gas refilling operation being run by a resident. The flames quickly spread to four rooms, causing panic and chaos in the area. The labour quarters in Samrat Colony, Giaspura, where a fire broke out on Tuesday late. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

According to eyewitnesses, the fire started when gas began leaking from a cylinder during an illegal refilling process in a nearby room. The flames spread rapidly and residents scrambled to contain the blaze.

Shivani, a seven-year-old girl, and her mother Phoolmati, 35, sustained severe burn injuries. Five other individuals, who rushed to rescue both, were also caught in the fire and sustained injuries. Two other residents of the ‘vehra’ (labourers’ quarters) suffered burns. All the injured were rushed to different hospitals for treatment.

Phoolmati’s husband Daroga Prasad revealed that the fire started while his wife was cooking in her room. “A neighboring individual, who regularly refills small gas cylinders from larger ones illegally, was conducting the operation when the gas leak occurred, sparking the fire,” he said.

“My wife, daughter and younger brother Kripa Shankar were severely burnt as a result of the leak. Phoolmati’s condition is critical. Doctors have referred her to a higher facility for further treatment,” said Daroga Prasad.

Local residents managed to control the fire after toiling hard for at least 30 minutes. The Sahnewal police were informed and an investigation has been launched.

Inspector Jagdev Singh, SHO at the Sahnewal police station, stated prima facie the gas leaked from a broken pipe connecting LPG cylinder and stove in the house of Phoolmati and flames engulfed the room. However, the locals alleged an illegal gas filling operation by a resident behind the incident.

The inspector added that the police have been investigating the matter thoroughly and will take appropriate action.

The area saw a major blaze over six years ago (April 26, 2018) when at least 14 persons died and 20 injured in an LPG cylinder explosion in a house in a congested street of New Samrat Colony in Giaspura. In the explosion, the wall of the house collapsed. Most of the injured were those who came to the rescue of the victims.