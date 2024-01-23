close_game
9 lakh stolen from shop in Chandigarh’s Manimajra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 23, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Complainant Suraj Prakash Thakur, who runs Maya Motors in Manimajra, said as he opened the shutters of the shop on Monday morning, he found that the lock was broken and the shop was ransacked

A resident of Sector 23 in Panchkula reported theft of 9 lakh from his spare parts shop situated in Motor Market in Manimajra.

The complainant told Chandigarh Police that ₹9 lakh kept in a bubble wrap with Maya Motors written on it was stolen, along with some spare parts.
The complainant told Chandigarh Police that 9 lakh kept in a bubble wrap with Maya Motors written on it was stolen, along with some spare parts. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Complainant Suraj Prakash Thakur, who runs Maya Motors, said as he opened the shutters of the shop on Monday morning, he found that the lock was broken and the shop was ransacked.

He reported that 9 lakh kept in a bubble wrap with Maya Motors written on it was stolen, along with some spare parts. A case under Sections 380 (theft) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station.

