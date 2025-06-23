93% of drains cleaned across Haryana, flood control measures in full swing: Irrigation minister

Haryana irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry on Sunday said that 93% drains across the state have been cleaned and assured that all necessary preparations are underway to control floods before the monsoon. Haryana irrigation and water resources minister Shruti Choudhry said preparations were underway to control floods before monsoon. (HT File)

Choudhry said that out of a total of 846 drains identified for pre-monsoon cleaning, the work on 671 drains spanning 4,040km was already planned. So far, about 3,751km, accounting for 92.85% of the targeted length, has been cleaned through MGNREGA, departmental machinery and e-tendering processes. “The remaining work is progressing at a rapid pace and will be completed shortly,” she said in a statement.

Choudhry further said that the Haryana state drought relief and flood control board, chaired by the chief minister, had approved 209 short-term flood control works. Of these, 12 have already been completed, while 175 are in progress and scheduled for completion by June 30. “Eight works remain stalled due to farmers’ protests and their proximity to eco-sensitive zones,” Choudhry said, adding that the remaining 14 works involve water conservation and material purchases that are also being expedited. “Temporary arrangements have been put in place at all stalled sites so that these delays will not impact flood preparedness.”

Providing updates on desilting projects, the minister stated that an estimated 39 lakh cubic meters of silt is being removed from the Tangri River in three parts. “Contracts for two sections have already been awarded, and work is ongoing. Similarly, in the Markanda River, tenders were invited twice for desilting, but failed to attract bidders. Fresh tenders have now been invited for 58,000 cubic meters, with the removed soil being reused for strengthening embankments and other works in Ambala and Kurukshetra districts,” the minister added.

Choudhry also gave a detailed progress report on the Saraswati River, which originates from Adi Badri in Yamunanagar and stretches up to its confluence with the Ghaggar river across Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, and Kaithal districts. Cleaning work on this 190km river and its eight tributaries, spanning a total length of 101km, is already 85% complete. The remaining work is on track to finish by June 25, she said.

“We are committed to ensure flood safety before the monsoon and progress reports are being reviewed daily to ensure targets are met on time,” Choudhry said.