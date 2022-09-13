₹9.6 lakh cash recovered from Alwar man in Ramban
JAMMU: Police have detained a man and recovered ₹9.6 lakh from his possession in the Chanderkote area of Ramban district, said officials on Tuesday.
“During checking of vehicles at a check post, a police party intercepted a grey coloured WagonR bearing (JK01-K-0732) which was subjected to thorough checking. During checking, cash amounting to ₹9,60,000 was recovered from the bag of Radhe Syam, a resident of Vivekananda Nagar in the Alwar district of Rajasthan.
“He was sitting in the car along with three other persons. Cash recovered is suspected to be stolen or otherwise.
Radhe Syam was unable to explain satisfactorily the source of the huge cash. He could not satisfactorily tell us from where he brought such huge cash, which created suspicion that the recovered cash could be stolen or otherwise,” said a senior police officer.
The recovered cash was seized on the spot.
The income tax department was also informed to ascertain the source of recovered cash and corresponding tax liability if any, he said.
SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said, “The man ran a canteen in Srinagar. He, however, was not responding to the queries satisfactorily. The individual will be presented before the court.”
Congress flays govt for apple growers’ losses
Expressing a worry over the losses being suffered by the apple growers in the state, Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh said that the state government and chief minister Jai Ram Thakur were least concerned about the farming community. The Congress president also slammed the BJP governments at the Centre and the state for rising prices of essential commodities like cooking gas and food items.
Punjab: 3 arrested with heroin in Phillaur
3 held with heroin in Phillaur Jalandhar Rural police on Tuesday arrested three men with 50 grams of heroin, one air pistol, and one electronic weighing scale. Phillaur DSP Jagdish Raj said ASI Paramjeet Singh had stopped a car and on searching it, the said items were found. The accused are Mandeep Singh, Ajay Bains, and Sukha Singh. A case under Section 21B of the NDPS Act has been registered.
Himachal CM announces permanent bench of ADJ in Palampur
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also presided over the 'Pragatisheel Himachal: Sthapana Ke 75 Varsh', a series of public events being organised across the state to commemorate 75 years of the foundation of Himachal. He also praised all the chief ministers from Dr YS Parmar, Ramlal Thakur, Shanta Kumar, Virbhadra Singh and Prem Kumar Dhumal for their contributions to the development of the state. He also congratulated former chief minister Shanta Kumar, who turned 89 on Monday.
Congress leader hits out at AAP, calls it BJP’s B team
SHIMLA Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Singh Dhillon Congress on Tuesday described Aam Admi Party as the B team of Bharatiya Janata Party Dhillon, who was in Shimla, said that the AAP made false promises to the people of Punjab and now stands exposed on its commitments. Dhillon painted a gloomy picture of the Punjab government and said the law-and-order situation was bad in his state.
Home delivery of atta: HC seeks Punjab’s response on plea from depot holders
The Punjab and Haryana high court has sought response from Punjab government on a plea from the state's depot holders' welfare association challenging the government move to deliver atta (wheat flour) at doorstep. The high court bench of Justice Vikas Suri has posted the matter for September 28. It was in May that the AAP cabinet had approved its flagship programme of atta delivery system at doorstep by October 1.
