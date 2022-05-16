A day after fire, GMC setting up compact power station
: A day after a major fire broke out at the Government Medical College’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital here, a compact power station is being set up in the campus to prevent such incidents in the future.
No casualty was reported in the incident that happened on Saturday. As per information, the fire started on the ground floor, in a room where electricity transformers were kept, and later spread to the first floor, where OPDs of many specialties, skin ward and ECG room are situated. The power supply to the hospital was hit by the fire that broke out in the transformers’ room
Power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO visited the hospital on Sunday to start the work of setting up of the station.
As per the advice of the senior engineers of the PSPCL, two new transformers of 500 KW each reached the hospital to set up the station.
“This is a big hospital of Punjab and as many as 10,000 persons (patients, doctors, nurses and para medical staff) remain present here. We are making arrangements so that no such untoward incident takes place in future,” the minister said.
Mohali real estate sector bounces back from pandemic slump
Bruised and battered by the pandemic, the real estate market in tricity is finally beginning to bounce back, with Mohali gaining the most traction. It has come a long way since October 2020 – after the first wave receded – when Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had managed to earn merely ₹417 crore by selling off almost half of its total 113 properties. With the virus abating, fortunes have turned.
Importance of radio technologists discussed at SGPGI, Lucknow meet
Gallbladder cancer, where the disease spreads to the liver isn't curable but radiological intervention technique called percutaneous transhepatic biliary drainage (PTBD) is proving effective in providing relief in last days of a patients' life. Radio technologists have an important role to play in this technique, said experts at the fourth tech aspire master class organised by the radiology department of the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) on Sunday.
Sirsa man held with 5-gram heroin in Mohali
Station house officer of Phase-8 police station, Ajitesh Kaushal, said they had earlier arrested a also a resident of Sirsa, drug peddler Mukesh Kumar, who told them that Vijay Verma helped him procure 55-gram heroin. On Saturday, police received information that Vijay is in Mohali and arrested him. Police said that Vijay will be interrogated regarding the supply line of the drugs and those involved with him.
Five men feared drowned in Western Jamuna Canal in Yamunanagar
Five men are feared drowned in the Western Jamuna Canal in Buria region of Yamunanagar on Sunday, after a group of 10 men were allegedly threatened and forced by an anti-group to jump into the river to save their lives. All of them had gone to the river for swimming when a group of 30 armed men arrived to allegedly take revenge over some old enmity, one of the survivors Sahil said.
‘Majority of bipolar disorder cases remain untreated in India’
Senior consultant psychiatrist from Kolkata Dr Bhaskar Mukherjee on Sunday said that bipolar disorder is long term illness, consisting of recurrent episodes of either depression or mania. About 1 in 150 persons in India suffer from bipolar disorder but 70% of them remain untreated, hDr Mukherjeesaid. The theme of the CME was “Bipolar Disorder: Recent Updates”. The CME was inaugurated by chief guest justice Ajit Kumar of Allahabad High Court of judicature.
