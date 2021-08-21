A move to salvage Cong image: Chugh on strategic policy group

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday said that after having failed to fulfil any of the electoral promises in Punjab, the Congress was now doing a cosmetic exercise to salvage its image.

In a statement, Chugh ridiculed the formation of the 10-member strategic policy group after state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu held a meeting with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh saying that the Congress government failed to deliver anything in the state in the last more than four-and-a-half years and now it was trying to fool the people by indulging in a deceptive political discourse.

He said all sections of the society in Punjab were disappointed with the Amarinder government. “Be it the youths, who were promised 60 lakh jobs, farmers, who were promised loan waiver, or school and college students, who were promised mobile phones etc, all are disappointed,” he said.