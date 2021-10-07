Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / A year after Chandigarh youth’s mysterious death, murder case lodged
A year after Chandigarh youth’s mysterious death, murder case lodged

The deceased’s father, a resident of Burail in Chandigarh, had lodged a complaint in court on suspicion that his son was killed. (Getty Images)
Published on Oct 07, 2021 03:15 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A year after the mysterious death of a youth in Sector 22, police have registered a murder case on the directions of the court, following a plea filed by his father.

The youth, identified as Vishal, had died after falling off the third floor of his friend’s house in June 2020. He had gone to stay with his friend, Anmol, who was staying in the house with his female friend.

The youth’s father, Naresh Kumar Pinta, a resident of Model Jail Complex, Burail, who is deployed as a warder, had lodged a complaint in court on suspicion that his son was killed. He had pointed out that on the day his son was killed, his friends, Manpreet, Ekant alias Billa and Anmol, were present in the house.

On July 31, 2020, forensic report had pointed out that the clothes of a female were found on the floor of the bathroom of the house and there were blood stains on the floor. There were two fresh bricks outside the bathroom.

On directions of the court, a case against an unidentified person has been registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 17 police station.

Thursday, October 07, 2021
