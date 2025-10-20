Aam Aadmi Clinics clock 4.2 crore patient visits in 3 years

The state government’s Aam Aadmi Clinics have crossed the 4.20-crore mark Outpatient Department (OPD) visits and conducted more than 2.29 crore lab tests in just three years since their launch on August 15, 2022.

Punjab health and family welfare minister Dr Balbir Singh said that the 881 operational clinics across the state - 316 in urban and 565 in rural areas - are providing free consultations, 107 free medicines, and 47 diagnostic tests to the public.

“Out of the total visits, 1.50 crore were unique patients, while 2.7 crore were repeat visits,” the minister said, adding that the initiative has collectively helped reduce out-of-pocket healthcare expenses by nearly ₹2,000 crore for the citizens. The clinics, Singh said, are currently serving an average of 73,000 patients per day, with each clinic attending to approximately 83 individuals daily.

According to a recent survey, 98% of patients reported receiving the prescribed medicines from the clinics. The health minister said strict instructions have been issued to maintain adequate stocks of all 107 essential drugs at every clinic.

He further informed that 54% of OPD visits were by women, with the clinics having been widely accessed across all age groups: children & adolescents (0–15 years) totalling 13.9% of visits, followed by adults (16–60 years) with 61.3% and senior citizens (60+ years) with 24.8%.