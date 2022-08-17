Aam Aadmi Clinics in Sangrur fail to kick off test facilities day after launch
: Envisaged as the cornerstone to revamp healthcare system in Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Clinics in chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s home district of Sangrur failed to kick off test facilities a day after launch, leaving the patients in a lurch.
CM Mann, while addressing a state level function on 75th Independence Day at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Monday, inaugurated 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics in the state. Twenty five clinics were launched on Tuesday, taking the total number of such facilities in the state to 100. He said that these clinics will offer 41 health packages.
Out of the 41 tests, not even a single test could be conducted in any of the four clinics in Sangrur. Four Aam Aadmi clinics have been set up in the district – two in Sangrur city and one each in Bhawanigarh and Dhuri.
Patients in these clinics were told to get their clinical tests done from outside.
Some of the clinics did not even have thermometers to check fever of the patients.
Though 22 samples were collected at two clinics, these were not sent to Krsnaa diagnostics, which has been set up across the state on PPP (public private partnership) basis to carry out the clinical tests.
According to the health department, 236 patients visited the four Aam Aadmi Clinics in Sangrur.
Ravi Sharma, 45, said, “I visited Aam Aadmi Clinic located at Hareri road for my friend’s checkup who has high fever but the doctor told him to get his fever checked from outside and then come to clinic to get medicine.”
Sangrur civil surgeon, Parminder Kaur, said, that there was confusion over the collection of samples. “Our staff thought that laboratory staff would collect samples and they thought that our staff was supposed to collect samples.”
She informed that they have collected 10 samples at the clinic in Bhawanigarh and 12 were collected at a clinic situated at urban district library.
-
Punjab police nab 45 POs, absconders in past one week
As many as 45 proclaimed offenders (PO)/absconders have been arrested by the Punjab police in the past one week, with some evading arrest since the 1980s, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Addressing a press conference here, IG Headquarters Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said that so far, a total of 186 POs/absconders have been arrested in the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, including 46 nabbed from out of state, since July 1.
-
Financial bunglings: ED seeks FIR details, to initiate probe
Patiala : The Enforcement Directorate will initiate a probe into the alleged financial dealings of chairmen of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust and Amritsar Improvement Trust in which the Punjab vigilance bureau has registered first information reports (FIRs). While the Amritsar Improvement Trust chairman Dinesh Bassi was arrested, LIT chairman is on the run. Besides this, the ED has also summoned record of Punjabi University case, wherein central grants was allegedly siphoned by clerical staff.
-
IED planted under cop’s vehicle recovered in Amritsar
An improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered from under the SUV of a Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) in the posh Ranjit Avenue area here on Tuesday. A CCTV footage has also emerged in which two bike borne men with their faces covered were seen planting the explosive under the car, which was parked outside SI Dilbagh Singh's house situated in the C-Block of the area.
-
Lumpy skin disease: Punjab asks Centre to arrange more vaccines
Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Tuesday asked the Centre to immediately arrange Goat Pox vaccine in adequate quantity for over 25 lakh livestock to prevent the contagious lumpy skin disease effectively in the state. Animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development minister Laljit Singh Bhullar raised the demand at a review meeting held by Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying Parshottam Rupala here.
-
35% of budget allocations released in five months: Cheema
Punjab finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday said the state government has released 35% of the budgetary allocations earmarked for various departments in the budget for financial year 2022-23, in the first five months. Cheema said the Aam Aadmi Party government is meeting the budgetary allocations and targets set by it in its first budget. The GST collection will increase during the festive season.
