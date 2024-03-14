AAP, Congress pushed state back by 20 yrs in terms of devp: Sukhbir Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday said the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) governments had pushed the state back by 20 years in terms of development. The SAD chief visited Nihal Singh Wala and Bagha Purana assembly segments in Moga as part of the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The SAD chief, who visited Nihal Singh Wala and Bagha Purana assembly segments in Moga as part of the ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’, said, “No development has taken place in the state in the last seven years of Congress and AAP rule. The state has slipped on all parameters – financial, infrastructure-building, rural development, civic amenities or provision of social welfare benefits.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Asserting that only the SAD could ensure all-round development, Badal said, “Delhi-based parties have looted Punjabis repeatedly. Even now, chief minister Bhagwant Mann is dancing to the tunes of his boss Arvind Kejriwal and is spending Punjab funds to spread AAP’s network in other states.”

“Women who were promised ₹1,000 a month allowance are to waiting it for the last two years, youth are not getting jobs and the poor are being denied social welfare benefits like aata-daal and old age pension.”

He said that the SAD had a track record of bringing big projects like thermal plants, airports and four-lane highways and also social-welfare schemes such as aata-daal scheme, old-age pension scheme, shagun scheme and free power to farmers.