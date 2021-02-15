IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP demands resignation of Punjab CM over 'violence' during civic polls
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
chandigarh news

AAP demands resignation of Punjab CM over 'violence' during civic polls

"The polling day on February 14 was a black day for democracy in Punjab," AAP legislator Aman Arora said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:55 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday demanded resignation of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, accusing him of trying to "loot" votes through "violence and booth capturing" by his Congress party workers during the recent civic elections.

"The polling day on February 14 was a black day for democracy in Punjab," AAP legislator Aman Arora said.

"It was shameful as Captain Amarinder, being the home minister of the state, tried to loot the elections and murdered the democracy with the help of his goons,” he alleged.

Arora sought immediate resignation of Singh "for failing in maintaining law and order in the state."

Over 70 per cent voting was recorded in the elections to over hundred civic bodies in Punjab on Sunday amid stray incidents of clashes at some places.

The Opposition parties on Sunday had accused the ruling Congress of “capturing booths” and indulging in violence.

Arora on Monday alleged that the state election commission and police had worked as the “wings” of the Congress on the polling day.

Arora claimed that Congress “goons” had indulged in "bogus" voting in Samana and Rajpura.

He also alleged that in Patti, AAP volunteer Manveer Singh was shot at by Congress workers.

Arora further alleged that in Bathinda, Abohar, Fazilka and Ferozepur, Congress “goons” were allowed to cast “bogus votes.”

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur in Amritsar said party leader Laljit Bhullar was detained after allegedly being assaulted by police in Patti during polling on Sunday.

“He was not released until the end of voting. The police did this for the purpose of capturing polling booths by the Congress workers,” she alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
capt. amarinder singh
Close
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.(HT file)
chandigarh news

AAP demands resignation of Punjab CM over 'violence' during civic polls

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:55 PM IST
"The polling day on February 14 was a black day for democracy in Punjab," AAP legislator Aman Arora said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A woman harvesting ginger crop in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. While ginger is also cultivated in Solan district, growing the spice is the mainstay of 600 families in Sirmaur with most of the produce coming from Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Pachhad, Rajgarh, Sangrah and Shillai. (HT Photo)
A woman harvesting ginger crop in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday. While ginger is also cultivated in Solan district, growing the spice is the mainstay of 600 families in Sirmaur with most of the produce coming from Nahan, Paonta Sahib, Pachhad, Rajgarh, Sangrah and Shillai. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Himachal’s ginger to boost Delhi’s immunity

By Gaurav Bisht
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:17 PM IST
State govt draws up plan to support growers in Sirmaur district and supply spice to NCR before branching out to other metros
READ FULL STORY
Close
A busy Srinagar market. The J&K administration has initiated steps to simplify the business establishment process. (HT file photo)
A busy Srinagar market. The J&K administration has initiated steps to simplify the business establishment process. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

J&K scraps 15 NOCs, opens door for investors

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Earlier, 15 NoCs or clearances were required for a business unit to be established, which have now been reduced to a bare minimum
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Civic polls: 9 hurt in stone-pelting in Rupnagar, booth capturing alleged in Samana

By Vishal Rambani, Patiala/ropar
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:25 AM IST
Polling passed off peacefully in Patiala, Ropar and Fatehgarh Sahib districts, except some skirmishes and an instance of stone pelting in which nine persons were injured
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Civic polls: Skirmishes in Majha, opposition alleges bogus voting

By HT Correspondents, Amritsa
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:19 AM IST
r With overall turnout of 70%, polling for two municipal corporations (MCs), ten municipal councils, three nagar panchayats and for ward number 37 of Amritsar corporation passed off peacefully in Majha
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Civic polls: 71% turnout in Doaba, 15 booked for violence in Sultanpur Lodhi

By Gagandeep Jassowal/Harpreet Kaur, Jalandhar/hoshiarpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Seventy one per cent voters cast ballot on Sunday in 23 urban local bodies of the Doaba region comprising Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar districts
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

71% turnout in Punjab municipal polls amid stray violence

By Gurpreet Singh Nibber, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Barring few incidents of scuffle between workers of political parties and isolated cases of police resorting to cane-charging to disperse unruly crowds, polling for 117 civic bodies in Punjab remained peaceful on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harleen Kaur Dhillon and Harnoor Kaur Dhillon after casting their votes for the first time at Phase 6 in Mohali on Sunday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
Harleen Kaur Dhillon and Harnoor Kaur Dhillon after casting their votes for the first time at Phase 6 in Mohali on Sunday. (KESHAV SINGH/HT)
chandigarh news

Mohali’s young voters want more approachable representatives

By Dar Ovais, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:31 AM IST
The young voters appeared to have more clarity on what issues and which candidates were they voting for
READ FULL STORY
Close
Voters lined up outside a polling station in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Voters lined up outside a polling station in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
chandigarh news

56% voters turn up to elect new Mohali MC House

By Hillary Victor, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Overall, district records 60% turnout for elections to Mohali corporation and seven municipal councils, with Banur leading at 78%
READ FULL STORY
Close
The civic body has already received all 390 garbage collection vehicles, and is ready to extend collection of segregated waste to the entire city. The only stumbling block is the missing personnel to man its vehicles. (HT FILE PHOTO)
The civic body has already received all 390 garbage collection vehicles, and is ready to extend collection of segregated waste to the entire city. The only stumbling block is the missing personnel to man its vehicles. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Waste collection in Chandigarh: MC House to finalise MoU

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:19 AM IST
If enough cart-based waste lifters don’t get on board, MC may outsource work of helpers and drivers on its vehicles
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women voters posing for a photograph after casting their vote for the municipal corporation elections in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)
Women voters posing for a photograph after casting their vote for the municipal corporation elections in Mohali on Sunday. (Keshav SIngh/HT)
chandigarh news

Safety, proper civic amenities key issues for Mohali women voters

By Shailee Dogra, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:16 AM IST
With 50% seats reserved, unlike 33% in the previous polls, the 50-member MC House will have at least 25 women councillors this time
READ FULL STORY
Close
This will be the first time that PU is conducting semester exams of all students in online mode. (HT file photo)
This will be the first time that PU is conducting semester exams of all students in online mode. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Panjab University: 2.8-lakh students to take online exams

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:15 AM IST
To submit the answer sheets, students can either send a soft copy through email or upload it on the portal, or submit the hard copy in person at the institute concerned
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonu Mahal, a farmer present during the protests said, "Today, during the local body elections in Amritsar, we are protesting against the BJP. A large number of our farmer brothers are riding on bikes and arriving in ward number 37 to participate in the protests." (Representative Image)(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
Sonu Mahal, a farmer present during the protests said, "Today, during the local body elections in Amritsar, we are protesting against the BJP. A large number of our farmer brothers are riding on bikes and arriving in ward number 37 to participate in the protests." (Representative Image)(Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)
chandigarh news

Punjab civic body polls: Farmers protest against farm laws in Amritsar

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 04:35 PM IST
Polling for 117 local bodies including eight municipal corporations and 109 municipal councils and nagar panchayats is underway in Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Punjab civic polls: Video of spat between ex-Akali MLA and SHO goes viral

By Anil Sharma, Tarn Taran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:16 AM IST
A day before the civic body polls in Punjab, two clips purportedly showing a spat between former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA and Bhikhiwind station house officer started doing the rounds of social media
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
chandigarh news

Martyr Sukhdev’s Ludhiana house in a shambles despite govt promises

By Harsimran Singh Batra
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Ludhiana Three years after Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh announced 1 crore grant for beautification of ancestral house of martyr Sukhdev Thapar at Naughara Mohalla in Chaura Bazaar area of the city, the historic land mark continues to be a dilapidated state
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP