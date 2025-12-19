AAP dominates Punjab rural body polls, Congress runners-up

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) registered an emphatic victory in the rural body elections in Punjab, winning 62% of the total 347 zones of zila parishads and 54% of the total 2,838 zones of panchayat samitis, with AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal terming the results as a stamp of approval for the Bhagwant Mann-led government. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and CM Bhagwant Mann addressing the media in Mohali on Wednesday. (HT Photos)

According to the results of the elections declared on Thursday, the Congress secured the second spot, while the Shiromani Akali Dal came in third. The BJP was in fourth position in the rural polls.

In the panchayat samitis poll results, out of the total 2,838 zones, the ruling AAP won in 1,531 (54%) zones, while Congress remained a distant second, winning 612 zones (21.5%). Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) was third, securing 445 (15.5%).

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won in 73 zones, and BSP and independents on 28 and 144. In the zila parishad results, out of 347 zones in 23 districts, the ruling AAP won in 218 (62%), Congress 62 (18%) and SAD in 46 (13%).

The polling was held on December 14, with nearly 9,000 candidates in the fray. The polling witnessed a low turnout of 48%. Owing to violence, re-polling was held on December 16 at different polling stations in the districts of Amritsar, Barnala, Muktsar, Gurdaspur and Jalandhar on Tuesday. The ballot paper counting began on Wednesday and concluded on Thursday.

The results of the rural polls in Ferozepur district have thrown up a split mandate, underlining contrasting voter preferences at the district and grassroots levels. While the Congress emerged as the single largest party in the zila parishad, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dominated the block samitis, securing a clear majority across the district.

According to official figures, the 14-member zila parishad, the Congress won six seats, emerging on top, followed by AAP with four seats. The SAD secured two seats, while two seats went to Independents, and the BJP failed to open its account. At the block samiti level, AAP won 59 of the 112 zones spread across six blocks—Ferozepur, Ghall Khurd, Zira, Makhu, Mamdot and Guruharsahai.

The Congress finished a distant second with 22 seats, while SAD won 15. Independents secured 13 seats, and the BJP managed to win three.

The opposition parties alleged large-scale violence and involvement of the police in favour of the ruling party’s candidates, a charge vehemently denied by the AAP who said the results are an outcome of good governance and development during the four years of the government.

According to AAP Punjab chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora, the rural elections during the AAP regime were conducted in a fair, unbiased and peaceful manner.

“The people in the rural Punjab have voted for development, and it would repeat the state assembly elections of 2027 in the same manner,” he added.

Victory humbles us, strengthens resolve to serve: Mann

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Mohali, former Delhi CM Kejriwal said the results showed that the AAP has swept the polls in rural areas and that there was a strong wave in favour of his party in the state.

“It’s a stamp of approval on the Bhagwant Mann government’s works. The opposition party’s accusations of high-handedness in the polling have been rejected, and the elections were conducted in a fair and free manner,” said Kejriwal, who was accompanied by chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

“Almost 70% seats in zila parishad and panchayat samiti polls have been won by AAP,” Kejriwal claimed.

Kejriwal said the verdict reflects people’s trust in the Mann government’s ‘politics of work’ spanning the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ (war against drugs), irrigation reforms, reliable electricity, road construction, employment, education and healthcare.”

“For the first time, the people of Punjab have seen real action. For the first time in 70 to 75 years, canal water has reached farmers’ fields in villages. Under our government, farmers get eight continuous hours of electricity during the day. More than 90% of Punjab today gets free electricity at home. This has brought immense relief to people,” the AAP national convener said.

CM Mann said that the verdict leaves no room for misreading the public mood, calling the results a reminder of the responsibility and humility with which his government must continue to serve the people of Punjab.

“We won four times more seats than Congress, five times more than the Akali Dal, and 20 times more than the BJP. Akali Dal, if it believes that winning a few seats is something to celebrate, is living in a fool’s paradise, because the mandate of the people of Punjab is absolutely clear. This massive victory has filled us with more humility & responsibility to serve the people of Punjab,” Mann said.