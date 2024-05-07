 AAP forcing realtors to fund its poll campaign: Sukhbir - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AAP forcing realtors to fund its poll campaign: Sukhbir

ByHarpreet Kaur
May 07, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of forcing real estate developers to fund its election campaign in the state

Garhshankar : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of forcing real estate developers to fund its election campaign in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of forcing real estate developers to fund its election campaign in the state.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of forcing real estate developers to fund its election campaign in the state.

Addressing the gathering in Balachaur and Garhshankar in support of party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra on Monday, Sukhbir said the AAP was making an attempt to influence the elections.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“As per our reports, AAP was forcing nearly 150 big real estate developers to pay 5 crore each to the party to run its election campaign. The real estate developers are being targeted as their projects require government clearances at one stage or the other. They are also being threatened with cancellation of their licences besides registration of false cases against them,” alleged Sukhbir.

He said all such acts of corruption would be probed once the SAD formed the next government in the state.

“The SAD’s ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ had left the national parties worried and predicted they would suffer a rout in the forthcoming parliamentary election,” said Sukhbir, adding “good response to the yatra has already made it clear that people wanted a regional party to rule the state”.

“Candidates from other parties are finding it difficult to campaign as people are openly questioning them as to why they had betrayed the farmers, weaker sections and the youth. Even the chief minister is using excessive security force during his campaign to prevent people from asking him questions about unkept promises and failures of his government,” Sukhbir said.

On the occasion, the SAD chief welcomed senior Congress leader Choudhary RP Singh into the party fold. He said RP Singh commanded immense respect amongst the Gujjar community and that the SAD would be strengthened in Balachaur with his entry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP forcing realtors to fund its poll campaign: Sukhbir
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On