AAP forcing realtors to fund its poll campaign: Sukhbir

Addressing the gathering in Balachaur and Garhshankar in support of party’s Anandpur Sahib candidate Prem Singh Chandumajra on Monday, Sukhbir said the AAP was making an attempt to influence the elections.

“As per our reports, AAP was forcing nearly 150 big real estate developers to pay ₹5 crore each to the party to run its election campaign. The real estate developers are being targeted as their projects require government clearances at one stage or the other. They are also being threatened with cancellation of their licences besides registration of false cases against them,” alleged Sukhbir.

He said all such acts of corruption would be probed once the SAD formed the next government in the state.

“The SAD’s ‘Punjab Bachao Yatra’ had left the national parties worried and predicted they would suffer a rout in the forthcoming parliamentary election,” said Sukhbir, adding “good response to the yatra has already made it clear that people wanted a regional party to rule the state”.

“Candidates from other parties are finding it difficult to campaign as people are openly questioning them as to why they had betrayed the farmers, weaker sections and the youth. Even the chief minister is using excessive security force during his campaign to prevent people from asking him questions about unkept promises and failures of his government,” Sukhbir said.

On the occasion, the SAD chief welcomed senior Congress leader Choudhary RP Singh into the party fold. He said RP Singh commanded immense respect amongst the Gujjar community and that the SAD would be strengthened in Balachaur with his entry.