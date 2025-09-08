AAP govt-Centre confrontation made Punjab suffer: Bhagel

Former Chhattisgarh chief minister and AICC in-charge of Punjab Bhupesh Bhagel slammed the lack of coordination between the AAP-led Punjab government and the BJP-led Centre, which he claimed had worsened the flood crisis. Bhagel will be submitting his findings to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had been among the first to voice concerns over the disaster.

He said the political confrontation between the two governments had caused significant suffering for the people of Punjab. Interacting with people at the Kartarpur Corridor on Sunday, he said: “While floods are a natural disaster, the political confrontation between the Centre and the state government has made it harder for people to get the help they need,” said Bhagel, who also visited flood-affected areas in Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ferozepur and Fazilka.

He was accompanied by state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

Punjab Congress President Raja Warring expressed hope that the Prime Minister would rise above political differences and provide an adequate relief package for the flood-affected people.