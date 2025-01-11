AAP is losing in Delhi: Khattar

Union power minister and Karnal MP Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday claimed that his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will perform well in the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will lose. Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurating the a cricket ground in Sector 9 in Karnal on Friday. (Source: X)

Khattar was addressing a press conference at a PWD rest house in Karnal after attending multiple events in his constituency.

Speaking to the media about national capital polls, the minister said Kejriwal’s AAP will move out of power and the BJP will form the government.

“Multiple parties system prevail in many states and similarly Congress, AAP and BJP are contesting in Delhi. So, it will soon be decided if a single party forms the government or there comes a situation for the coalition, but I’m sure that BJP will perform well,” he told the reporters.

He further said that BJP leaders from Haryana will also campaign in Delhi and duties have been already assigned to them.

About the farmer’s agitation on the Haryana-Punjab border and SKM’s support, he said that farmers in the state have contributed well to the crop production in the state. “However, remaining adamant on the unjustified demands is not right. We have considered their justified demands in the past and will do so in the future as well. Protests while maintaining law and order are acceptable,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Khattar inaugurated three significant infrastructure projects in the city, built at a cost of ₹59 crore, a week after it was postponed.

The first project unveiled was the state-of-the-art Indoor Sports Complex in Sector 32, constructed for ₹44 crore on two acres. An Olympic-standard swimming pool (50m x 25m) with 10 lanes, featuring heating, filtration and lighting systems. It also includes a warm-up pool (25m x 21m), a badminton hall with five courts and dedicated shower rooms, lockers and changing areas for both men and women along with a stand to accommodate up to 384 spectators.

For fitness enthusiasts, the complex offers three gym halls with modern equipment, a cross-fit training area and a yoga/meditation hall.

Later, he also inaugurated a cricket ground in Sector 9 built at the cost of ₹1.75 crore and the Mahila Ashram in Shakti Colony, a five-storey building, constructed for about ₹13 crore with 22 two-bedroom flats and 66 one-bedroom flats, each equipped with attached bathrooms and kitchens.