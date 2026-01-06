AAP leader shot dead at marriage venue: Punjab CM Mann speaks to DGP

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann has issued strict instructions to the police for the identification and arrest of the culprits involved in the killing of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and village sarpanch. According to the police, AAP leader and village sarpanch Jarmal Singh, a resident of Valthoa village in Tarn Taran district, was attending a wedding in Amritsar on Sunday when two unidentified assailants shot him at point-blank range. Singh was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his bullet injuries. While Jarmal Singh was enjoying the function, the two assailants caught him unawares and opened fire at him, according to eyewitnesses.

Mann received an update on the matter from director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav over the phone and demanded immediate action. After the incident, police teams visited the spot, took CCTV footage, and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

In the CCTV footage, two unidentified assailants are seen walking into the venue, one of them pulled out a gun and opened fire at the victim’s head from point-blank range. After a gunshot hit the head of the victim, he collapsed in the chair. The two accused, who were not wearing any masks, fled the venue where several other wedding guests were present.

Police have launched an investigation and dispatched various teams to identify and nab the assailants, conducting raids in different parts of the city. Following the incident, a purported social media post by gangster Prabh Dasuwal, along with Doni Bal and others, claimed responsibility for the killing.

Reacting to the incident, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said that targeted killings in public places have become routine, exposing a complete policing failure under CM Mann, who also holds the Home portfolio.

Sharing CCTV footage of the incident on X, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, on Sunday, wrote: “Gruesome video of the murder of an AAP-affiliated sarpanch in broad daylight in Amritsar. This is as brazen as it can get in Punjab. No fear of law in criminals who don’t even hide their faces. Law and order have completely collapsed in Punjab under the AAP rule.”

“From Sidhu Moosewala killing to grenade attacks to drug mafia to gangwars! What have they done to Punjab?” Poonawalla said. “Super CM Kejriwal gets a 100-car convoy and people of Punjab face this,” he charged, demanding Mann’s resignation.

Aman Arora meets family of deceased sarpanch

Tarn Taran Condemning the killing of Jarmal Singh, AAP state president Aman Arora warned on Monday: “Those who have committed this heinous crime, and whoever stands behind them, whether the goons who pulled the triggers or their masters, will not be spared.”

Arora visited the grieving family and assured them that the Punjab government stands firmly with them, calling for enhanced cooperation from the Centre to extradite fugitives like Dasuwal who direct crimes from foreign soil.

Nothing like police exist in Punjab anymore: Warring

Chandigarh: State Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said that the people of Punjab have lost all hope in the AAP-led government and the police in Punjab. “There is nothing like police in Punjab anymore as if it does not exist,” he said, while referring to daily incidents of broad daylight murders across the state with criminals having no fear of law anymore. Warring said that the Amritsar incident was the second of its kind, after a previous shooting at a Ludhiana wedding where two people were killed. He said the culprits had not been nabbed so far even after about two months having passed since the killings. “This only suggests that the police have given up on crime and left people to their own fate”, he added.