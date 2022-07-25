AAP MLA apologises, Jalandhar DC office staff calls off strike

: The DC office employees here on Sunday called off their strike after Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural apologised for his behaviour , clarifying that he is only against a network of private agents looting people.

The MLA tendered his apology in a 4-hour long meeting with Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, members of the Punjab DC office employees’ association, and other officers.

Accusing the MLA of resorting to “rude behaviour” and making “baseless remarks”, the DC office employees had announced to go on a strike for an indefinite period from Monday. Angural had visited the deputy commissioner’s office and alleged corruption allegations against various employees of the office.

As he went from one department to the other, he levelled allegations against an additional deputy commissioner and a woman superintendent among others.

Angural said that he visited the DC office just to curb the network of private agents who are looting people, but his actions were manipulated by some people on social media.

“I apologise to the lady superintendent as she is an honest officer and I am sorry if I have hurt any other officer. If anyone will do something wrong, I’ll bring the same to the notice of DC and CM Mann,” he said.

Tajinder Singh, president of Punjab state DC office employees’ association said that MLA Angural has realised his mistake and “even our association doesn’t want to make a tense situation in the office. So, after discussing with all the members, we are taking back our decision to strike.”