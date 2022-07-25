AAP MLA apologises, Jalandhar DC office staff calls off strike
: The DC office employees here on Sunday called off their strike after Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural apologised for his behaviour , clarifying that he is only against a network of private agents looting people.
The MLA tendered his apology in a 4-hour long meeting with Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Jaspreet Singh, members of the Punjab DC office employees’ association, and other officers.
Accusing the MLA of resorting to “rude behaviour” and making “baseless remarks”, the DC office employees had announced to go on a strike for an indefinite period from Monday. Angural had visited the deputy commissioner’s office and alleged corruption allegations against various employees of the office.
As he went from one department to the other, he levelled allegations against an additional deputy commissioner and a woman superintendent among others.
Angural said that he visited the DC office just to curb the network of private agents who are looting people, but his actions were manipulated by some people on social media.
“I apologise to the lady superintendent as she is an honest officer and I am sorry if I have hurt any other officer. If anyone will do something wrong, I’ll bring the same to the notice of DC and CM Mann,” he said.
Tajinder Singh, president of Punjab state DC office employees’ association said that MLA Angural has realised his mistake and “even our association doesn’t want to make a tense situation in the office. So, after discussing with all the members, we are taking back our decision to strike.”
Behbal Kalan firing: Victims’ kin perturbed as govt seeks six months more to complete probe
Faridkot : The families of 2015 Behbal Kalan firing victims have expressed their displeasure over the Punjab government's demand seeking more time to complete the probe. Two Sikh protesters — Gurjeet Singh of Sarawan village and Krishan Bhagwan Singh of Niamiwala village in Faridkot district — were killed on October 14, 2015, when they were protesting against a sacrilege incident. Cabinet minister Harjot Bains told the protesters that the government's demand to complete the probe was genuine.
Murder accused, aide arrested with 100-gm heroin, ₹40k in Ludhiana
A proclaimed offender wanted by Kapurthala police in a murder case and Vijay's accomplice have been arrested by Ladhowal police with 100-gram heroin and ₹40,000. The accused have been identified as Vijay Kumar of Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, and Sunny Jain of Bhamian Kalan, Jamalpur. Shubham Agarwal, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, city 3) said the duo was arrested at a national highway during a special checking. Their car also seized.
Anti-gangster task force to set up units across state
Chandigarh: The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police will get additional manpower as it seeks to set up its units at the range level in the state. The AGTF, which was constituted to eradicate gangsters' network from the state, will get 250 additional people, said AGTF chief Promod Ban. “We will set up our units at each range level which will be operational units,” Ban said.
6 months on, Ludhiana MC is yet to operationalise plastic reverse vending machines
Even six months after 10 plastic reverse vending machines were purchased under the Smart City Mission, the Ludhiana municipal corporation is yet to operationalise them. The machines, which were purchased for around ₹50 lakh, are now gathering dust. Two of them were kept at the civil hospital in January and officials said the other locations are being finalised. It is expected that they will be up and running in around a week.
90 gangsters nabbed, killed in a month, says Aman Arora
Chandigarh Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora on Sunday said that over 90 gangsters have been nabbed or neutralised in last one month by the anti-gangster task force of the state police formed recently to eliminate notorious criminals. Accusing previous governments of patronising gangsters and drug mafia, Arora said that gangsters and criminals should shun the path of crime otherwise they will be dealt with stern action by the government.
