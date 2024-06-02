AAP MLA issued notice for poll code ‘violation’

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Neena Mittal was issued a notice for violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by uploading a video of her casting the vote at a polling booth in Rajpura. The MLA, who represents the Rajpura assembly segment, had shared the said video on her X (formerly Twitter) account, which was later deleted. Neena Mittal is said to have uploaded a video of her casting the vote at a polling booth in Rajpura. The video was later deleted.

In her reply to the notice, the MLA denied that the video was her’s or even shot by her. She claimed that she voted at 9:30 am at the booth while the forwarded video was uploaded by her media cell at 7:50 am.

Returning officer Showkat Ahmad Parray said that the use of mobile phones is not allowed inside the polling booth.

Parray added that a report in this regard was sought from the concerned assistant returning officer (ARO).

“Record of the booth was also checked where Mittal had voted and it was found that MLA had voted at serial number 150, and until 9:00 am only 138 votes were polled at the booth. Thus, it is clear that video is not that of MLA, but someone forwarded the video which was shot by an unknown person,” Parray said.

He added that since the secrecy of the vote was not respected by the individual, therefore, an FIR against the unknown person under Sections 128 RP Act, 1951 and 171 (H) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

“Further investigation will be done to identify the unknown accused,” he added.

Meanwhile, a notice has been issued to Sangrur BJP candidate, Arvind Khanna, for sporting his party symbol inside the polling booth. Sangrur’s returning officer issued the notice for violating the guideline as no one is allowed to flash any party symbol within 100m of a polling booth on voting day.