AAP MLAs enter the well of House disrupt session, protest against PM Modi

In a rare spectacle, the special session of the Punjab assembly was adjourned for 20 minutes on the opening day on Friday after ruling Aam Aadmi Party members stormed the well of the House to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not paying heed to the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government’s requests for adequate flood compensation. Ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s MLAs and ministers protesting on the first day of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session on Friday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Soon after state finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema concluded his speech on the resolution moved by the AAP government, condemning the Centre’s lack of response to the Mann government’s demand for the ₹20,000-crore flood package, the AAP MLAs stood on their feet holding up placards and raising slogans against the BJP-led Centre and Prime Minister Modi.

Speaker Kultar Sandhwan had to adjourn the House when the ruling party MLAs ignored his repeated requests to return to their seats.

After the adjournment, the AAP members walked out of the House.

Earlier, education minister Harjot Singh Bains raised questions on the working of the BBMB and the false narrative created by the opposition to politicise the natural disaster. He also drew attention to the severe strain on public infrastructure, with over 3,200 schools affected and more than 1,300 classrooms rendered unusable.

Launching a scathing attack on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB), Bains cited a misleading statement made by the Board chairman in the high court. Bains presented technical data from the Central Water Commission’s April 24 report, revealing alarming water storage deficits in Punjab’s key reservoirs (44.85% below normal) and Himachal Pradesh reservoirs (40.60% shortfall).

He alleged that despite the critical water shortage, BBMB attempted to divert Punjab’s share of water to Haryana when the Bhakra Dam’s water level had plummeted to 1,555 feet, imperilling the power house’s operations.

“It’s shocking that the BBMB can’t even provide information on the extent of siltation in the reservoir of the Bhakra dam, which was designed with a 100-year lifespan. What is its remaining life now – 10 years, 15 years, or less?”

He demanded an immediate constitution of an expert committee to assess the reservoir’s capacity, sedimentation levels, and structural stress, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of the critical dam.

Finance minister Cheema said while the state government mobilised all available resources for relief and rescue operations, with AAP MLAs and ministers working tirelessly to support flood victims, the Centre didn’t fulfil its responsibilities within the federal framework.

Highlighting the significant delay in the Prime Minister’s visit, which occurred almost a month after the floods commenced, the Cheema contrasted this with the swift response in extending relief to Afghanistan, questioning the disparity in approach.

“What’s even more troubling is the PM’s announcement of a paltry ₹1,600 crore relief package, of which not a single rupee has been disbursed to Punjab to date,” Cheema added.

The finance minister also expressed regret over the absence of BJP MLAs from the assembly, suggesting they could have provided clarity on the utilisation of the ₹1,600 crore relief package, out of which not a single penny has been transferred to the state exchequer.

Cheema also slammed the opposition for spreading rumours regarding the disaster funds and clarified that the ₹240 crore the state received is part of the ₹481 crore already due to it from the Union Government under the disaster management budget for this fiscal.

“The funds allocated for disaster management are received annually, and if these funds remain unutilised, an interest of 8.15% is payable on them. Between 2017 and 2022, the Union government allocated ₹2,061 crore for disaster management in Punjab, of which the Congress government utilised ₹1,678 crore,” Cheema said, adding that during the AAP’s tenure, ₹1,582 crore was received in three years, with ₹649 crore being spent.