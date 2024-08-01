AAP MP Sanjay promises to implement Delhi CM’s 5 guarantees in Haryana

At his “Badlav Jansabha” in Karnal’s grain market on Wednesday, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh called for a change in Haryana during the upcoming assembly elections. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh during Badlav Jansabha in Karnal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

During his address, he promised to implement Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s all five guarantees, including free education, water, electricity, bus travel and employment, in Haryana. The lawmaker said their party supremo, Arvind Kejriwal, is Haryana’s son and his health condition is deteriorating in jail as his sugar level has dipped to an alarming level.

He accused the BJP of promoting corruption, closing nearly 3,000 schools and doing nothing to promote the health sector. The party’s senior state vice president Anurag Dhanda, leaders Sunil Bindal, Balwinder Singh and others were also present.

Singh also highlighted the issue of the Agniveer scheme and said they would abolish it after the INDIA bloc comes to power at the Centre. “We do not want Agniveer but require the traditional recruitment in the Army where youth get a job for 17 years to serve the country,” he said.