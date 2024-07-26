After winning the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday named four cabinet ministers, one newly elected MP and MLAs as in-charges and co-in-charges of the party for upcoming byelections to four assembly seats in the state. AAP names in-charges for upcoming assembly bypolls in Punjab

The four assembly constituencies where byelections are due as the sitting MLAs got elected to the recent Lok Sabha or switched sides are Dera Baba Nanak, Gidderbaha, Chhabewal and Barnala.

Cabinet minister Kulbir Singh Dhaliwal and MLA Amansher Singh Sherry Kalsi have been named as in-charge and co-in-charge for the Dera Baba Nanak seat, Aman Arora and MLA Davinder Singh Laddi Dhos for Gidderbaha and cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains, and MLA Karanbir Singh Ghumman for Chhabewal.

Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra have been named the in-charge and co-in-charge for Barnala, according to a joint announcement made by AAP national general secretary Sandeep Pathak, AAP state president and chief minister Bhagwant Mann, and state working president Principal Budh Ram.

AAP’s Barnala MLA Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer won from the Sangrur Lok Sabha seat. Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Congress MLAs from Gidderbaha and Dera Baba Nanak, romped home in Ludhiana and Gurdaspur. All three later tendered their resignations from the state assembly to retain their Lok Sabha seats. The fourth MLA, Dr Raj Kumar, who represented the Chabbewal assembly constituency, won the Hoshiarpur parliamentary seat as the AAP candidate. He had already submitted his resignation from the assembly seat after he switched from the Congress to the AAP in March this year.