AAP patronising gangsters to win elections: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday warned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab against “pushing the state towards anarchy”, alleging that it was promoting and patronising gangsters to win the elections. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday warned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab against “pushing the state towards anarchy”, alleging that it was promoting and patronising gangsters to win the elections. (PTI File)

Warring said the state government appeared to be following party leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s diktat of “saam, daam, dand, bhed” in letter and spirit in Punjab. He issued a firm and strict warning to all those police officers who have turned into “yes men” and “errand boys” of the AAP that they would be strictly dealt with according to law. “We will neither forget, nor forgive”, he said at a press conference here.

Warring said that the ruling party was scared of losing the elections, as it had already realised that the ground had already slipped from beneath its feet.

“The AAP government was reluctant to hold the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections, as it knew it would lose. It was only after the intervention of the court that the government was forced to hold the elections,” he claimed, sharing details how the Congress candidates for the Zila Parishad and Block Samiti elections were “intimidated and prevented” from filing their nomination papers across the state.

He further expressed apprehensions that the nomination papers of even those who have somehow managed to file these might get rejected at the time of scrutiny, as the ruling party has completely “hijacked” the election machinery.

Replying to a question on the purported audio clip in which the SSP, Patiala, could be heard allegedly issuing directions to his subordinates about how to prevent opposition candidates from reaching the venue of filing nomination papers, Warring said the matter must be investigated.

To a question that the AAP was accusing the Congress of having patronised the gangsters during its tenure, Warring strongly denied any such charges. “Even if, for the sake of argument, the Congress or the Akalis had patronised the gangsters, what has the AAP done during the last four years? There is no more time for excuses, it is the time to answer,” he said.