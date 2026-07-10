Lava expands Pro lineup with new TWS earbuds, neckband and 10,000mAh power bank

Lava has introduced three new products under its Pro accessories lineup in India, adding a new pair of true wireless earbuds, a wireless neckband and a power bank to its portfolio. The latest launches include the Probuds T51, Xscape 13° neckband, and Prowatt Air 10K power bank. All three products come with a one-year warranty along with an additional two months of extended coverage. Lava is also offering its over-the-counter replacement service for these accessories.

Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on.

Priced at Rs. 1,999, the Lava Probuds T51 is aimed at users looking for wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation and long battery life. The earbuds are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers and support hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 50dB. They also feature adaptive noise detection, which adjusts the level of noise cancellation based on the surrounding environment.

Lava claims the Probuds T51 can deliver up to 60 hours of total playback time with the charging case. A quick 10-minute charge is said to provide up to three hours of music playback.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device connectivity, in-ear wear detection, and an IPX5 rating for water resistance. Users can also customise audio settings through the ProSpot companion app. The earbuds are available in Mocha Cream, Blue Frost, and Espresso Black and can be purchased through retail stores as well as Amazon.

Lava Xscape 13° Neckband Lava has also launched the Xscape 13° neckband at Rs. 699. One of its key features is support for three dedicated EQ modes—Pro Balance, Pro Rock, and Pro Bass—allowing users to switch between different sound profiles depending on their listening preference.

The neckband packs 10mm dynamic drivers and is claimed to offer up to 70 hours of battery life on a single charge. It also includes a 45ms low-latency mode, making it suitable for gaming and video streaming.

Other specifications include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, an IPX4 rating, in-line controls, and a built-in microphone for calls. Weighing 30 grams, the neckband comes in Black, Blue, and Grey colour options. It is already available through retail stores, while Amazon's availability is expected soon.