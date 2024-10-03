AAP promises to preserve mango orchard, ensure pothole-free roads

The issue of preserving mango orchard on prime land in Sector 20, Panchkula, finds place in the manifesto of Aam Adami Party (AAP) candidate from Panchkula assembly constituency. Apart from this, it promises to make all roads pothole-free. AAP candidate from Panchkula Prem Garg, along with Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, during a foot march in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Prem Garg, in his manifesto said that the mango orchard in Sector 20, Panchkula, is home to peacocks. His manifesto says, “The trees are home to the peacocks, and it should stay that way. Neither should a single tree be cut, nor should this land be auctioned.”

The issue of preservation of the mango orchard had made headlines when Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) had decided to auction 14.55 acres of land (mango orchard) and the residents had protested the decision. The auction was deferred. The land owned by HSVP was to be auctioned for group housing in Sector 20.

Apart from this, AAP’s local manifesto, which was launched by Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa, promises to repair gullies and roads in the villages while providing regular supply of electricity to factories in Panchkula. The issue of basic amenities in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Khadak Mangoli has also found place in the manifesto along with intent to cover the nullahs. It may be mentioned that incumbent BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta had promised the covering and beautification of the nullahs, but that project is yet to see the light of the day. Garg, in his manifesto, has also spoken about repairing and painting Ashiana flats.

The manifesto mentions shifting of Jhuriwala dump and developing playgrounds in Panchkula as well as all villages and making Panchkula stray cattle free. “You have given chance to all the parties who have betrayed you. If you vote me in, I will ensure that all these problems are resolved,” said Garg in his manifesto. Cashing in on the colony votes, the AAP held a foot march in Rajiv Colony in Panchkula.

AAP’s MLA from Dera Bassi, Kuljit Singh Randhawa, also participated in the foot march in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony. Randhawa, said, “AAP has always been about clean governance and development. Panchkula can expect real transformation.”