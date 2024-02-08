AAP protests at CM residence in Karnal over unemployment

Several leaders and workers of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from across the state, on Wednesday, gathered near the residence of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Karnal to protest over the lack of jobs in Haryana. AAP activists along with senior party leader Anurag Dhanda (C) during the protest in Karnal on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The protestors, led by state president Sushil Gupta and senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda gathered at Swami Vivekananda Park and marched towards the CM residence in Prem Nagar raising slogans against the state government, but were stopped by the police, who deployed personnel in large numbers and erected barricades

AAP workers tried to force their way through the barricades but failed, following which some squatted on the road.A few protestors, including Dhanda, received minor injuries and staged a ‘dharna’ near the barricades.

The police detained them forcefully in a bus and they were released after being taken to a distant location.

Dhanda claimed, “Currently, there are 25 lakh unemployed youth in Haryana and in the last nine and a half years, this government has done nothing for their employment. We came to the CM’s residence to ask him questions despite two lakh government jobs being vacant in Haryana, why they are not giving jobs?”

A police spokesperson said that no person was arrested.