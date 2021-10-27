AAP questions Punjab govt on action in drug cases

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president and MP Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday questioned the Congress government in Punjab over the action taken against drug mafia in the state.

Referring to the sealed reports in the Punjab and Haryana high court on drug trafficking, Mann said the state government and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) could undertake further investigation against drug smugglers, their bureaucrats and political leaders because the court did not restrain them from taking action.

In a statement here, Mann said that like the previous SAD-BJP government, the present Congress government is also deceiving the people. Accusing the state government, Bhagwant Mann said that the present government was also using the sealed reports in the high court as an excuse to shun action. “Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, home minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and advocate general APS Deol, along with the ED, should show to the people legal and court orders to the people of the state which restrain them from further investigation or action,” he said.