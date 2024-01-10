close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP ready for poll alliance with Cong in Punjab, 4 other states

AAP ready for poll alliance with Cong in Punjab, 4 other states

ByPress Trust of India
Jan 10, 2024 06:58 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kept its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday

New Delhi : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kept its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kept its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has kept its stand on contesting in an alliance with the Congress in five states, including Punjab, and the discussion has so far been positive, party’s Delhi convener Gopal Rai said on Tuesday.

The AAP and the Congress are part of the INDIA bloc and held discussions on Monday to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“The (seat-sharing) talks have begun between the two parties. We kept our stand on contesting in an alliance in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Goa and Gujarat. Till now, there has been positive discussions,” he said on the sidelines of a press conference.

When asked about the seats the party is willing to contest, the AAP leader said that there was “no discussion” on specific seats in these states.

The AAP is in power in Delhi and Punjab. The Congress units in both the states are opposed to any truck with the AAP.

In Punjab, the Congress and the AAP have openly traded barbs over contesting the elections in an alliance.

“We want to contest the elections in an alliance. In the next meeting, the talks about seats will be held. When we are in an alliance, we have to take an official stand. For that (official stand), both the parties will make their preparations and then discuss,” Rai added.

The Congress and the AAP discussed seat-sharing prospects for the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, Delhi and other states on Monday. They decided to meet again to give a final shape to the arrangements between the two key constituents of the INDIA opposition bloc.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out