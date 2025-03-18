Menu Explore
AAP RS member Ashok Kumar Mittal praises Centre for renaming colonial-era places

BySnehashish Roy, New Delhi
Mar 18, 2025 09:34 AM IST

AAP's Ashok Mittal praised the government for renaming colonial places, urging further changes to shed British legacy and promote national identity.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha member Ashok Kumar Mittal on Monday praised the central government for its efforts to rename colonial-era places and sought further changes to other such places to shed the British legacy.

AAP RS member Ashok Kumar Mittal
AAP RS member Ashok Kumar Mittal

Mittal expressed concern over what he described as ‘carrying the burden’ of colonial-era names, which he feels symbolise India’s past under British rule. He appreciated the government’s initiatives, citing examples such as the renaming of Rajpath to Kartavya Path, the Indian Penal Code to Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Allahabad to Prayagraj.

“These steps reflect a nationalistic thought process and are crucial in shedding the colonial mindset,” he said during the Zero Hour discussions in the House.

Mittal further pointed out that several institutions, roads and landmarks still bear British-era names. Highlighting his recent visit to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, Mittal noted, “The city has been renamed, but its high court and a prestigious university still carry the name ‘Allahabad’. Even the Lok Sabha constituency continues to be named Allahabad instead of Prayagraj.”

Raising concerns about the conservation of colonial-era monuments, Mittal questioned the continued prominence of sites associated with British officers such as Warren Hastings and Lieutenant CA Edwards. “These places are being equated with national heritage sites like the Taj Mahal, which is problematic,” he remarked.

Mittal urged state governments to take the initiative in renaming institutions within their respective states that still retain colonial names. He also called for the formation of a parliamentary committee to examine and recommend further renaming efforts.

This comes in the backdrop of senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticising the Centre’s efforts to rename places, including those from the Mughal era. During a press conference on March 7, Singh accused the central government of using historical revisionism as a “smokescreen” to divert the public attention from crucial issues such as inflation, unemployment and the wealth gap.

The renaming of places and institutions is part of the BJP-led central government’s broader initiative to shed India’s colonial past. The move aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on eliminating the “colonial mindset” and reinstating Indian heritage in the country’s identity.

