AAP slams BJP govt for use of force on farmers

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government for using police force, teargas and lathi-charge to stop the farmers from entering Haryana, stating that such tactics could backfire. AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the government’s decision to put spikes on roads to deter farmers from reaching Delhi seems like a desperate attempt to quell dissent.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He said that by employing such tactics, they (government) risk alienating the very people they should be listening to, and it could ultimately lead to their downfall.

“Instead of addressing the underlying issues, they are merely adding fuel to the fire,” the AAP spokesperson added.

He said that Punjab has urged the Haryana government to refrain from resorting to aggressive measures against protesting farmers.