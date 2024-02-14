 AAP slams BJP govt for use of force on farmers - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / AAP slams BJP govt for use of force on farmers

AAP slams BJP govt for use of force on farmers

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2024 10:00 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government for using police force, teargas and lathi-charge to stop the farmers from entering Haryana, stating that such tactics could backfire

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday hit out at the BJP government for using police force, teargas and lathi-charge to stop the farmers from entering Haryana, stating that such tactics could backfire.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang.
AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang.

AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that the government’s decision to put spikes on roads to deter farmers from reaching Delhi seems like a desperate attempt to quell dissent.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He said that by employing such tactics, they (government) risk alienating the very people they should be listening to, and it could ultimately lead to their downfall.

“Instead of addressing the underlying issues, they are merely adding fuel to the fire,” the AAP spokesperson added.

He said that Punjab has urged the Haryana government to refrain from resorting to aggressive measures against protesting farmers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On