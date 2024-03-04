AAP slams BJP, INC for ‘selective activism’ on farmer issues

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, accusing them of engaging in selective activism on farmer issues to secure votes. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, accusing them of engaging in selective activism on farmer issues to secure votes. (HT File)

At a press conference, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang criticized the BJP for its purported anti-farmer stance, particularly highlighting the nomination of Ajay Mishra Teni from Lakhimpur Kheri for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections amid the ongoing farmer protests. Kang asserted that this move exposed BJP’s disregard for farmers’ legitimate demands for MSP and justice in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Kang also targeted Sunil Jakhar, president of BJP’s Punjab unit, for staging a protest in front of the Punjab assembly, contrasting it with the efforts of the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government, which he claimed was tirelessly working for farmers and soldiers. Referring to comments made by BJP’s Chandigarh unit president Jatinder Malhotra, Kang suggested that Jakhar should direct his protest towards Malhotra’s residence or the BJP headquarters to address the alleged atrocities against farmers.

The AAP chief spokesperson also criticised Congress leaders, accusing them of remaining silent on farmer issues while in power but suddenly showing sensitivity to these concerns. “It is the first time that a government is ready to talk on every issue and address everything but the Opposition is running away from discussing public matters,” he added.