The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday said the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s decision to reject the Bhagwant Mann government’s move to free Gurbani telecast from the monopoly of one channel is unfortunate. SGPC should be free of Badal family influence, says AAP’s Punjab spokesperson

Addressing a press conference here, AAP spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said it is high time that SGPC should be free of the influence of Badal family and SGPC had an opportunity on Monday to act according to the sentiments of the Sikhs and free this great institution. The AAP leader sought to know from SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on what basis was he terming this decision of the Mann government as anti-Sikh. “Doesn’t he know that Bhagwant Mann was also elected by the Sikhs of Punjab? According to Dhami, only the three elected MLAs of the Akali Dal represent the Sikhs, then what about the rest of the MLAs?” he said. Kang said that Mann took this decision according to the sentiments of Sikh Sangats living in every corner of the country and the world.