AAP to form fresh organisation in Haryana: MP Sandeep Pathak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organisational general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the party will form a fresh organisation in Haryana and hardworking workers will be appointed to important posts.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar after a meeting with party workers, Rajya Sabha MP Pathak said AAP will fight the upcoming civic body polls in Haryana.

“We will contest every civic body poll in the future. I have directed the workers to reach every house of the state and apprise people about the works done by AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. We will give important responsibilities to dedicated party workers and eradicate nepotism from politics,” he added.