Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP to form fresh organisation in Haryana: MP Sandeep Pathak

AAP to form fresh organisation in Haryana: MP Sandeep Pathak

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:07 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organisational general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the party will form a fresh organisation in Haryana and hardworking workers will be appointed to important posts.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar after a meeting with party workers, Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said AAP will fight the upcoming civic body polls in Haryana. (HT File)
Addressing a press conference in Hisar after a meeting with party workers, Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said AAP will fight the upcoming civic body polls in Haryana. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) organisational general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said the party will form a fresh organisation in Haryana and hardworking workers will be appointed to important posts.

Addressing a press conference in Hisar after a meeting with party workers, Rajya Sabha MP Pathak said AAP will fight the upcoming civic body polls in Haryana.

“We will contest every civic body poll in the future. I have directed the workers to reach every house of the state and apprise people about the works done by AAP governments in Delhi and Punjab. We will give important responsibilities to dedicated party workers and eradicate nepotism from politics,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out