AAP using religion to target Sukhbir, alleges SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday accused the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab of using religion as a shield to target its president, Sukhbir Singh Badal, and frame him in a false case as part of a political vendetta. Addressing a press conference here, senior Akali leaders Balwinder Singh Bhundur, Maheshinder Singh Grewal, and Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that the AAP government started targeting the SAD leadership after failing politically. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The SAD leaders said Sukhbir will not be intimidated by such tactics and will continue to expose the AAP government’s “anti-Punjab policies”. They also claimed that attempts were being made to link the arrest of an accountant hired by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with the issue of 328 missing ‘saroops’ (sacred copies) of the Guru Granth Sahib to target Sukhbir, alleging that the main accused in the case was a former SGPC employee now associated with the AAP.

Cheema said a SAD delegation will soon seek an appointment with the Punjab governor (Gulab Chand Kataria) to apprise him of what he described as a conspiracy against the SAD leadership. He also accused the AAP of targeting the SGPC, the Akal Takht Sahib, and mediapersons critical of the state government. (With inputs from PTI)