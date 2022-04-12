AAP violating human rights in Majithia’s case, indulging in vendetta politics: SAD
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab was indulging in vendetta politics, accusing it of human rights violation in the case of Bikram Singh Majithia currently lodged in the Patiala central jail in an NDPS case.
Addressing a press conference, SAD leaders Prem Singh Chandumajra, Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema said it was condemnable that the AAP government was acting against the democratic norms and also violating the jail manual.
Referring to Majithia, Chandumajra said that the former is entitled to certain facilities inside the jail as an undertrial but was devoid of those.
“The state government is trying to intimidate him as jails minister Harjot Bains visited the Patiala jail and checked the cell in which Majithia is lodged, making it clear that that the AAP government was indulging in vendetta politics,” said Chandumajra.
Elaborating on the law-and-order situation in Punjab, Grewal said that crime had crossed all limits. “Besides targeted killings, we have also witnessed the loot of ₹40 lakh at gunpoint in a crowded area like Chaura bazaar in Ludhiana two days ago,” he said.
The SAD leaders said that AAP government should instead focus on the promises made to the people; improve the political system, increase job opportunities and offer social welfare schemes.
Attack on freedom of press
SAD leaders alleged that the state government was attacking the freedom of press by registering a false case against PTC channel MD.
Despite the fact that the PTC MD had not even been named in the FIR by a Miss Punjaban contestant, the state police had registered a false case against him, said Chandumajra, adding that this was done despite the fact that the MD and staff had joined the investigation and handed over CCTV grabs to the police to help them dig out the truth.
“The PTC management has been maintaining that it had no links whatsoever with the prime accused in the case – Nancy Ghuman and Bhupinder Singh -- but the police have moved against the PTC MD without even proceeding against the two main accused in the case,” said Cheema. Ghuman is at large and her anticipatory bail has been rejected.
Judicial custody for PTC MD sent in ‘sexual harassment’ case
A Mohali court on Monday sent PTC managing director Rabinder Narayan to judicial custody in connection with sexual harassment charges levelled by a contestant of Miss Punjaban beauty pageant. The counsel for the MD has applied for bail. The victim had alleged that all participants had auditioned at the PTC office, Industrial Area 138, Phase 8-B, Mohali. Arrangements for the girls' stay were made at JD residency, Phase-5, Mohali.
EIB team visits Agra Metro Rail Project
A six-member team from European Investment Bank visited the Agra Metro Rail Project and inspected various feasibility aspects of the project, on Monday. The Agra Metro Project is partly funded by the EIB. The team reviewed the complete alignment of both corridor 1 and corridor 2 of Agra Metro Project, a press statement issued by the public relations office of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation read.
O2 cylinders: Once stocked for emergency, now being returned to plants
During Coronavirus's deadly second wave people were desperate for the oxygen cylinders. As the third wave set in, they stocked oxygen cylinders at home in large numbers in order to pre-empt the horrors they witnessed during the second wave. According to plant owners, before the second wave, gas plants were supplying 35,000 cylinders of different sizes to hospitals and nursing homes. Some 10,000 cylinders were added when the oxygen demand skyrocketed during the second wave.
GRP ASI suspended after video demanding bribe goes viral
GRP's Amritsar station house officer Dharminder Kalyan said a departmental probe against ASI Shishpal Singh has also been initiated. The police swung into action after one Amit Kumar of Visakhapatnam posted the video clip on his Twitter account, tagging Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Delhi CM and Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia and the Punjab Police, Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. Sources said Amit along with his brother had come to Amritsar on Saturday.
Four held in Kalaburagi over students’ clash during Ram Navmi
Four people have been arrested in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district, 632 kms from Bengaluru, after a clash between students, who purportedly belong to left- and right-wing groups, following Ram Navmi celebrations, adding to the growing communal tensions in the southern state. According to one of the injured students, they were allegedly targeted for being associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh within the Kalaburagi Central University.
