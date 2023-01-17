Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP workers protest in Karnal

Published on Jan 17, 2023 12:48 AM IST

Hundreds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on Monday held a protest in Karnal accusing the government of cancellation of ration cards and old age pension of eligible people. They took out a protest march and urged the government to restore the pension and ration to them.

AAP workers took out a protest march in Karnal and urged the government to restore the pension and ration to them. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

They alleged that the BJP-JJP coalition government in the state has cancelled BPL ration cards of thousands of eligible people thus depriving them of their rights. Even, the government has stopped the pensions of around 5 lakh people in the state by showing wrong incomes in family identity cards, the protesters alleged

BK Kaushik, an AAP worker, alleged that due to the irregularities in the family IDs, lakhs of people are suffering and they have been deprived of their benefits under government welfare schemes.

The protesters threatened to intensify the stir if the government did not take any step to restore the ration and pension of the eligible people.

