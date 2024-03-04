AAP-Cong combine will win all 10 LS seats in Haryana: Sushil Gupta

Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana chief Sushil Gupta on Sunday exuded confidence that the AAP-Congress combine will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Aam Aadmi Party’s Haryana chief Sushil Gupta on Sunday exuded confidence that the AAP-Congress combine will win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state. (HT File)

People want change both at the Centre and in Haryana, he claimed.

The AAP and the Congress are constituents of the INDIA bloc formed by opposition parties to take on the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The two parties announced their seat-sharing arrangement for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana a week ago. As part of the arrangement, the AAP has fielded Gupta from Kurukshetra while the Congress will contest the remaining nine seats in Haryana.

“We will win all the 10 seats,” Gupta said when asked how he sees the AAP’s tie-up with the Congress.

“Every worker of the two parties is working hard. Besides, we are getting full support from (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Kiran Choudhary, Kumari Selja and the local leaders in Kurukshetra constituency.”