AAP protests as outgoing Chandigarh mayor unveils development projects in Kaimbwala

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday objected to outgoing mayor Anup Gupta inaugurating developmental projects in Kaimbwala village during his “illegally extended tenure”. Recarpeting of Phirni road and re-construction of internal gullies in Kaimbwala were major works that will give big relief to local residents, said the outgoing Chandigarh mayor. (HT Photo/for representation only )

While dedicating the works to public in the presence of municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra, mayor Anup Gupta said, “Recarpeting of Phirni road and re-construction of internal gullies in Kaimbwala were major works that will give big relief to local residents.”

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“Due to increasing population, the existing sewerage infrastructure was becoming insufficient and residents regularly complained about the poor facilities. Hence, the work of strengthening the existing pipes and providing new pipelines was taken up at a cost of approximately ₹1.30 crore. Carpeting of roads and internal streets was also completed at a cost of approximately ₹60 lakh,” Gupta said.

Later, AAP leader Prem Garg remarked, “During his extended tenure, Gupta is preparing for some high flight at the time of mayor elections. The mayor’s tenure had legally completed on January 16 and now it is wrong to hold any kind of inauguration or dedication ceremony. When Gupta did not do any decent or praiseworthy work in the entire year, then to what extent is it justified in pretending to dedicate himself to development works while leaving, and that too in the ward of AAP councillor Jaswinder Kaur?”

“AAP strongly opposes this wasteful display and calls that no such programme should be conducted till the completion of the mayoral elections. Now all work should be left to the new team,” he added.

The mayoral polls are scheduled for January 30 following high court’s directions, nearly two weeks after they were originally scheduled on January 18, but deferred due to the presiding officer’s “ill health”.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Pawan Bansal emphasised the need for transparency and careful scrutiny in the electoral process. “Congress councillors would have the necessary tools, including magnifying glasses or a dedicated 15-minute examination period, to inspect ballot papers thoroughly. Stress is being given on the significance of the sealing process and training sessions are being given to ensure a meticulous approach to the secret ballot process.”

Expressing concern over the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) alleged attempts to disrupt the electoral proceedings, Bansal pointed out their resistance to accepting defeat, even in the face of court orders. He called upon the administration to guarantee the safety of councillors and urged voters to refrain from bringing police officers or supporters to the voting booths.