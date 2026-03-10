AAP’s ₹1,000 aid to women has rattled Opposition: Mann

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday claimed that the opposition parties are frustrated at his government’s announcement of ₹1,000 per month for women, and it reflects their fear of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returning to power in Punjab in 2027. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann speaking during the budget session in Chandigarh on Monday. (ANI)

Listing the achievements of four years of the AAP government, while concluding the debate on the motion of thanks to the governor’s address, moved by Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur, Mann said his government has brought the state back on track, and the upcoming challenge is to fasten the pace of development.

He claimed that the state government not only fulfilled all promises made in the 2022 manifesto, but performed beyond that.

He alleged that while the Shiromani Akali Dal, BJP and Congress repeatedly betrayed the public by reneging on their election promises, the AAP government treated its manifesto as a sacred commitment and fulfilled every guarantee.

“The promises made in the manifesto are to be fulfilled in five year’s term of a government. The governments cannot start delivering the day it takes over,” he said, referring to the delay in giving ₹1,000 monthly honorarium to women of the state.

The centrepiece of the Sunday’s budget, which the finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema described as a tribute to the “mothers and daughters” of the state, was the Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna, a direct benefit transfer scheme, under which ₹1,000 per month will be given to all the eligible adult women except Scheduled Caste women, who will be getting ₹1,500 every month directly in their bank accounts. The finance minister has earmarked ₹9,300 crore for the scheme.

The CM said that the amount may look meagre for the prosperous families, but will really make a difference for the poor and needy.

“This monthly financial support will resolve many issues for such families. This amount is a mark of respect for mothers and daughters, and the smile on women’s faces due to this scheme gives me great satisfaction,” Mann said, adding that registration for the scheme will begin on April 13.

The CM further asserted that the government has set aside ₹1,000 crore for ‘Meri Rasoi Scheme’ through which 40 lakh families (1.52 crore beneficiaries) will be given free ration including 2kg of sugar and dal, one kg of mustard oil and salt and 200 grams of turmeric, in addition to 5kg wheat given to these families under the National Food Security Act on a quarterly basis.

He said against the proposal of giving 30,000 jobs, his government has actually handed over job letters to 63,943 youth.

He also highlighted the government’s achievements in health, education, the Mukh Mantri Tirth Yatra scheme, canal water, industry, agriculture and other sectors, adding that the initiatives taken have transformed the lives of people.

Mann said that his government opened 881 Aam Aadmi Clinics, and the number of OPD visits has crossed 5 crore, a record. “The government has implemented the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna to provide free treatment to every family, offering cashless treatment up to ₹10 lakh per family. Around 900 government and private hospitals have been empanelled under this scheme,” he added.

As many as 118 Schools of Eminence have been established, and principals and teachers are being sent to Finland, Singapore and IIM, Ahmedabad, for training. Since 2022, a total of 13,765 teachers have been recruited, CM told the House. “Punjab farmers are getting the highest sugarcane price in the country at the rate of ₹416 per quintal,” the CM added.

He also highlighted the irrigation and infrastructure initiatives by the government and 3,200 sports grounds being developed in the villages.

He informed the House that on March 20, a Tata Steel manufacturing plant worth ₹3200 crore will be inaugurated in Ludhiana, generating employment for 4,000 youth and to attract more investment, the Punjab Progressive Investment Summit will be held in Mohali from March 13 to 15.